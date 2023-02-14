Eagles OC Shane Steichen, a Sacramento-area native, hired as Colts head coach

Shane Steichen, a Sacramento-area native, has now been hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The 37-year-old Oak Ridge High School alum had served as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, which was capped by a Super Bowl appearance.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

He takes over a Colts franchise that saw the firing of Frank Reich and the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday – a move widely panned throughout the NFL due to Saturday's lack of coaching experience.

Steichen, despite his relatively young age for a coach, has had extensive coaching experience across the NFL dating back to 2011 when he was hired as a defensive assistant for the then-San Diego Chargers.

Under Steichen, the Eagles had the third-ranked offense in points per game and yards per game this past season.