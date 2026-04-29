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As e-bike popularity surges in Northern California, safety concerns grow

By
Conor McGill
Conor McGill
Conor McGill is excited to return home and report for CBS News Sacramento, covering El Dorado and Placer counties. For Conor, this is more than just the next step in his career. It's a true homecoming.
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Conor McGill

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An e-bike boom is sweeping across Northern California, with more young riders taking to the streets than ever before.

Inside California Ebikes in Fair Oaks, owner Erica Frith says business has taken off. 

What started as a small operation out of a local gym in 2020 quickly grew into a storefront by 2022, and demand hasn't slowed.

"We're getting about 100 out the door a month," Frith said.

But for her, it's not just about sales, it's about the experience.

"There's only a few things in life that create a childlike smile and happiness, and bike riding is one of them," she said.

With more bikes on the road, service demand is also climbing. Shop service manager Jesse Cristo says keeping up means relying on years of hands-on experience.

"You have an e-bike industry that's fledgling, but it's a five billion dollar a year industry," Cristo said.

At a recent safety panel in El Dorado Hills, residents and leaders came together to address concerns about young riders on the road.

"The safety around this area has been really scary," said resident Liz Kmiec. "I have witnessed multiple scenes where these kids do not recognize the danger they've put themselves in."

For law enforcement, the focus is on education, especially for parents.

"Education is huge," said CHP Officer Andrew Brown. "We've been getting out to schools, community events, and sharing information to make sure parents know what they're buying their kids."

As the e-bike boom continues to grow, leaders say the challenge will be making sure safety keeps up.

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