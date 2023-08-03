Watch CBS News
DUI suspect after motorcycle officer struck by vehicle in Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA – A DUI suspect is under arrest after a crash that sent a Rancho Cordova police motorcycle officer to the hospital.

The crash happened Thursday morning near Aramon Drive and Folsom Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the officer was on duty at the time of the crash.

No major injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

 Authorities later announced that the driver who struck the deputy had been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The name of the driver has not been released. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 3:11 PM

