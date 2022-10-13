Duck, duck... goose? Bird joins players on the field during NLDS Game 2

"Talk to me Goose."

The Dodgers and Padres were joined by an unexpected visitor during Wednesday's National League Division Series Game 2, when a large goose found a comfortable spot in the outfield.

The goose could be seen sitting a few feet from where Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth was positioned in the eighth inning, luckily avoiding any contact with players or the baseball itself, even as Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux singled to right.

During the mid-inning break, Dodgers field crew members attempted to "escort" the waterfowl off the field, which proved to be a little more difficult than expected since, well, the goose can fly and humans can't.

Eventually, one crew member was able to toss a towel on top of the goose before placing it into the trash bin they were chasing it around the field with.

Here’s how they removed the goose from the field pic.twitter.com/dNae7NmHuV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 13, 2022

While there appeared to be some discrepancy about whether the bird was actually a duck or a goose, one Twitter user and professor at UC Davis had an astute answer to the question.

To the announcers of the @dodgers vs @padres game - that is NOT a duck on the field. That is a goose. A greater white fronted goose. #birds pic.twitter.com/lWjjue69Dq — Jonathan Eisen (@phylogenomics) October 13, 2022

Many in the crowd, and at home, quickly took to calling the goose a "rally duck," which proved to work more in the Padres favor as they stole Game 2 from the Dodgers and their faithful fans, 5-3, to even the National League Division Series at 1-1.