Driver suspected to be impaired by marijuana hits, kills pedestrian in Manteca

MANTECA – A person was struck and killed in Manteca late Sunday night by a driver suspected to have been impaired, police say.

Manteca police say, just before 10:30 p.m., a person was apparently trying to cross W. Yosemite Avenue right in front of the Kaiser Permanente Manteca Medical Center when they were hit and killed by a car.

It was an employee of that Kaiser hospital who called to report the crash, police say.

Officers have arrested the driver, 38-year-old Manteca resident Blake Joseph Walker, after finding he was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Walker has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.