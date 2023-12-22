Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver suffers critical injuries after crashing into fire hydrant in north Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into fire hydrant in north Sacramento
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in north Sacramento 00:45

SACRAMENTO — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a fire hydrant in the Northgate area of Sacramento, officials said Friday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. along N. Freeway Boulevard near the Northgate Boulevard entrance to westbound Interstate 80. 

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene and said the driver suffered critical injuries in the crash after shearing off a fire hydrant.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 5:50 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.