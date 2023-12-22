Driver suffers critical injuries after crashing into fire hydrant in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a fire hydrant in the Northgate area of Sacramento, officials said Friday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. along N. Freeway Boulevard near the Northgate Boulevard entrance to westbound Interstate 80.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene and said the driver suffered critical injuries in the crash after shearing off a fire hydrant.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.