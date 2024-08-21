Driver dies after multiple vehicles crash in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A driver died and another person is in the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in south Sacramento on Wednesday morning, police said.

The three-vehicle crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Bruceville Road and Sheldon Road.

A driver found with "significant injuries" died at the scene despite life-saving measures, police said. He has not been identified.

A person in a different vehicle was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Sacramento Police Major Collision Investigation Unit has responded to take over the investigation.

It's unknown what led up to the crash at this time.