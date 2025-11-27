Driver dies after Mustang, Yukon collide head-on near Walnut Grove on Thanksgiving

A driver died Thanksgiving evening after a head-on crash in San Joaquin County, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Stockton said the collision happened around 6:18 p.m. at the intersection of N. Walnut Grove Road and Dead Horse Island Road, near the Sacramento County border south of the delta town of Walnut Grove.

Investigators say a Ford Mustang and a GMC Yukon collided head-on.

The Mustang's driver, an adult man, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Yukon's driver, also an adult man, had unknown injuries, according to CHP.

Officers said DUI does not appear to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation. The roadway was shut down for the emergency response but has since reopened.