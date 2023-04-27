Watch CBS News
A driver is dead following a vehicle crash in Elk Grove

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Road closed due to a fatal collision in Elk Grove
Road closed due to a fatal collision in Elk Grove 01:10

ELK GROVE -- A fatal crash in Elk Grove has caused Grantline Road to shut down, according to Elk Grove Police Department.

Road closed due to a fatal vehicle crash in Elk Grove

The crash happened early Thursday morning at approximately 5:17 a.m. and two vehicles were involved. A truck was headed west when a sedan heading east crossed over the lines and collided head on with the truck. 

One of the drivers died on scene while the other was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

As a result, Grantline Road between Elk Grove Boulevard and Bradshaw Road is closed for an unknown amount of time. 

It is unclear as to why the sedan crossed over.

As an investigation is underway, police are asking any witnesses to reach out to them. 

