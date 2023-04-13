Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon star, found after being reported missing in Florida, police say

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been found after police in Daytona Beach, Florida, had considered him "missing and endangered."

In a late morning update on Facebook, the Daytona Beach Police Department said law enforcement officials are in contact with Bell and have deemed him "safe."

Hours earlier, police said Bell, whose real name is Jared Bell, was traveling in a 2022 grey BMW. Prior to being found, police said his last known location was possibly in the area of Mainland High School on Wednesday at 9 p.m., according to authorities.

Drake Bell is considered missing. Kris Connor

Bell, 36, is best known for his roles on Nickelodeon shows "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh." He also co-wrote the theme song to "Drake & Josh" called "Found a Way." In recent years, he has gained fame as Drake Campana because of his popularity with Spanish-speaking fans and his posts in the language.

Nickelodeon is a subsidiary of CBS News' parent company, Paramount Global.