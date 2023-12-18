"We're not just a gym. We're a community": Downtown Sacramento gym's GM discusses closure after 38 years

SACRAMENTO — An iconic Downtown Sacramento landmark will close its doors for good at the end of the year.

Rick Leonard got a little sentimental remembering his career as general manager at Capital Athletic Club.

This former college football and strength coach who moved to sunny California from Maine said things have been stormy business-wise since the pandemic.

"Every year, when I put together the budget, I projected the state would be back in full force and we could grow our membership, and that just didn't happen," Leonard said.

Another problem is that every block around the building is under construction or is about to be.

"We own the building. State of California owns the property, and when we lost our convenient parking across the street, we had to look at alternative parking that cost $10,000 extra a month," Leonard said.

He says his so-called "fit family" has been faithful, helping him make payroll. Gunner Lester remembers it in the beginning.

"It was the place to play handball," he said.

Lester added that it was also always a who's who of Sacramento politics.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger worked out here," he said. "I used to follow him around and do his routine."

The building used to be a funeral parlor and still has some of the original architectural details. It's a piece of Sacramento history that has left a lasting imprint on so many, including Leonard, who said it's the comradery he will miss the most.

"We're not just a gym. We're a community," he said.

Leonard said he is not sure what will become of the building. The Capital Area Development Association will take over on January 1.

"This has been a great industry to be in," Leonard said. "For 38 years, just making a positive difference in people's lives, that's what I share with the members – life's about change – and I pray they find someplace else they can continue their healthy lifestyle."