Crashes prompt Davis leaders to consider no left turn streets in downtown

DAVIS — Drivers in Davis may soon be left with fewer ways to turn left on a busy downtown street.

Tuesday night, the city council will consider a ban on cars making left turns and driving across 5th Street between I and K streets.

The proposal comes amid a growing number of car crashes in these intersections.

Many people who live near 5th and J streets in downtown Davis say they're concerned about traffic safety.

"I do think it's a dangerous intersection," said Trevor Badshaw, who has seen cars crash there. "Lots of cars get t-boned from that side and that side"

City data shows that, since 2020, there has been 23 vehicle collisions along the stretch of 5th street — injuring more than a dozen people.

"We were seeing a series of right-angle collisions that have been intensifying over the last couple years," said Ryan Chapman with Davis' public works department.

In response, the City of Davis is considering banning cars from crossing the street. The pilot project would prohibit cars on I, J and K streets from turning left or going straight across 5th Street.

Raised dividers and plastic bollards would be installed that force drivers to turn right.

"In this case, we're removing the potential for that conflict," Chapman said.

Chapman says he considered other traffic safety measures – like roundabouts, stop signs, and traffic lights – but found this type of "quick build" project is the most cost-effective.

"i'm expecting this will be about 50 to 60 thousand dollars to construct," Chapman said.

More than ten thousand cars drive down 5th Street daily, and the city says they've received some opposition to the proposed new barriers from people who are against restricting cross traffic. But others support these new safety measures.

"I do think that that's one of the most small but important changes that the city could make," Badshaw said.

If approved Tuesday night, installation of the new traffic barriers could begin in six to eight weeks.