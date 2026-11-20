Two days after heavy rain and strong winds swept through Modesto, downed trees and branches were still causing problems across the city, with some falling onto vehicles and leaving behind property damage.

The city has received nearly 700 calls for service related to storm damage since Wednesday, including reports of trees blocking roadways, branches falling onto cars and other debris, Modesto Public Works Director Chad Reed said.

"We've received almost 700 calls for service, 588 locations. Of that, we've cleared 215 calls so far," Reed said.

The storm sent trees crashing down across Modesto, including one that crushed a vehicle. Video sent to CBS13 also showed multiple downed trees in a central Modesto neighborhood.

"A lot of trees on cars, a lot of trees blocking the roadways, a lot of limbs on cars," Reed said.

Despite crews working around the clock, damage remained visible in some neighborhoods Friday. CBS13 found a large tree branch still resting on top of a car in central Modesto.

A neighbor who lives nearby said he wasn't surprised by the number of trees that came down, pointing to what he described as a lack of maintenance involving some of the city's older trees.

He said many trees in the neighborhood are decades old and need regular care.

"Keep them pruned and make sure they got water. They want them to live. It's like anything else; you got to water it," the neighbor said.

The city acknowledged that some trees went years without the level of maintenance they needed. Reed said additional funding from Measure H has helped the city increase its efforts to maintain the trees.

"What I would say is there was a period of time where the maintenance just wasn't what it needed to be, and so since Measure H was passed, a lot of efforts and money have been put into maintaining the trees," Reed said.

Modesto has more than 90,000 trees, and city crews are expected to continue working seven days a week until storm-related damage is cleared.

The neighbor also questioned who should be responsible for cleanup and property damage when a city-owned tree falls onto a vehicle.

"It's ridiculous. It's a city tree. City pays for it. They should even come out here and clean it up, but I haven't seen a city truck around here in a week," he said.

The city is asking residents to report downed trees and branches rather than attempt to remove them themselves. Officials said clearing blocked roadways and responding to emergencies remain crews' top priorities.