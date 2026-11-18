A storm bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Northern California brought down trees and large branches in Modesto on Wednesday, including a tree that fell onto multiple cars near the Stanislaus County courthouse.

Crews were seen cleaning up debris near the courthouse at 11th and I streets after the tree came down. At least one of the vehicles had significant damage. No injuries were reported.

CBS News Sacramento

Another incident was captured on home surveillance video around 3 p.m. along Sunrise Avenue, where a tree fell onto the roadway. Footage showed multiple cars attempting to drive around it.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will bring periods of heavy valley rain, mountain snow and gusty winds through Friday morning. Wednesday afternoon and evening is the period when the strongest winds in the valley are expected.

The City of Modesto is asking residents to report broken tree limbs and downed trees on city property by calling 209-342-2253. Officials said directing reports through that number helps crews respond more quickly and keep the community safe.

Residents are encouraged to use caution while traveling and stay clear of downed trees and damaged branches.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm moving through Northern California will bring periods of heavy valley rain, mountain snow and gusty winds through Friday morning. Wednesday afternoon and evening is the period when the strongest winds in the valley are expected.