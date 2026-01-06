Doug LaMalfa, Republican congressman from California, dies at 65

Washington — Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a California Republican who had been in Congress since 2013, has died, House GOP Whip Tom Emmer announced Tuesday. He was 65.

"Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America," Emmer said in a post on X. "Our prayers are with Doug's wife, Jill, and their children."

LaMalfa represented California's 1st Congressional District in the northeastern part of the state. He served as chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus.

The California Republican, a fourth-generation rice farmer and business owner, was a prominent voice on agriculture and rural issues in Congress. He previously served in the California State Assembly and state senate.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a California Republican, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

LaMalfa's death narrows the already thin GOP majority in the House. With his death and the resignation of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the party breakdown in the House stands at 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats, with four vacancies.

LaMalfa's district is one of five GOP-held districts that was redrawn under California's Proposition 50, which is aimed at making them more favorable Democrats in the midterm elections.

Rep. Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican, said in a statement that LaMalfa was a "principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California."

"He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service," Hudson said.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, called LaMalfa "a great colleague and friend" who "represented California well for over a decade."

"He will be missed," Lawler said.