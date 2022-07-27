Dodger Stadium to host first-ever dog adoption event

The Los Angeles Dodgers have teamed up with Lucy Pet Foods and each Los Angeles City Animal Services shelter to host a dog adoption event this weekend.

The event will be held at the Dodgers Center Field Plaza on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Over 100 dogs of all ages and sizes will be available for adoption. Each dog is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped.

Adoption fees for all dogs will be $51, not including license, and $75 for puppies. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Those looking to adopt must bring a valid government ID.

Each adopted dog will go home with Lucy Pet Food and a Lucy Pet Foods swag bag.

Los Angeles-based Lucy Pet Foods is co-owned by Orel Hershiser, Jaime Jarrin and Jorge Jarrin. All three Dodger greats will be in attendance to meet fans and help with the animals.

Additionally, three-time Emmy-winning "Lucky Dog" host and expert animal trainer Brandon McMillan will be in attendance to offer simple and effective tips about training dogs.

"We look forward to teaming up with Lucy Pet Foods and the Los Angeles Dodgers on our first-ever pet adoption event at Dodger Stadium," said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services. "We hope this special event will inspire the community to join us ready to adopt and give these companion animals a second chance with loving families."