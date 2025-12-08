Solano County DA says man shot by Dixon police has died

The man shot by Dixon officers on Sunday night has died, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

The incident began when someone called Dixon police around 6 p.m. to report a man was parked in the middle of the street without his lights on and was unresponsive.

Dixon police dispatch was told by the caller that they were knocking on the car window, but the man was "staring straight ahead, eyes glossed over, and was unresponsive," the DA said.

Officers arrived at the scene and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the man instead drove onto Interstate 80 and led officers on a chase. The chase ended when the man pulled over on Sievers Road, near a Chevron Station

Once stopped, the DA said the driver flashed a gun, which investigators later learned was a BB gun, and refused to follow officers' commands. He then got out of the car while holding the BB gun and began to point it at officers.

The DA said it was then that an officer shot the man.

He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. His identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force at 707-784-6123.