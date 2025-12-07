Suspect hospitalized after Dixon police shooting

A suspect who took off from officers was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Dixon police Sunday night, police said.

The Dixon Police Department said officers responded to a report that a vehicle was stopped on North First Street with no lights on.

Officers contacted the driver, but they drove off heading east on Interstate 80. They exited at Pedrick Road, police said, and came to a stop near the 76 gas station.

This is when police said an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was taken to a hospital. Their latest condition is unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Solano County District Attorney's Major Crimes Task Force is leading the criminal investigation, per countywide critical incident protocol.