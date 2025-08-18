Victim in deadly Dixon bar fight was defending worker, family says: "He was protecting me"

Deadly Dixon bar fight person of interest turns himself in

The person of interest wanted after the death of a 21-year-old man in a bar fight in Dixon has turned himself in, police announced Monday night.

Dixon police said early Saturday morning at bar close, officers responded to Luke's Lounge on N. 1st Street to investigate a fight inside the bar.

Kane Nishimoto, a 21-year-old Vacaville resident, suffered critical injuries to his torso in the altercation. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Police announced they were searching for Sweeney over the weekend and published his picture. Sweeney turned himself in on Monday alongside his attorney and was booked into Solano County Jail. He is now facing charges of murder.

Kane's loved ones call it a relief to hear the news of Sweeney's arrest.

They told CBS News Sacramento in an exclusive interview that Kane died doing what he did best: protecting someone he loved.

"I've never seen fear in his eyes before, but that night I did," said Jaden Woodiwiss, Kane's girlfriend.

Woodiwiss tells CBS News Sacramento she was working at Luke's Lounge the night of the incident.

She said it was common for Kane to accompany her late at night while she worked and closed the bar, fearing for her safety.

"He was protecting me," Woodiwiss said through tears.

At bar close, she says she was threatened by Sweeney.

Woodiwiss says he had been a customer that night, who was kind to her and "tipping her well." At the end of the night, she says he came back and things took a turn for the worse.

Woodiwiss says when it was clear she was Sweeney's target, Kane stepped in and paid the ultimate price.

"Man, that boy was so good. Man, that boy was good," Woodiwiss cried.

Police confirmed there was a physical altercation between the men at the bar and that Kane died from his injuries.

"It was animalistic. It was evil. It was nothing anybody ever should witness, should have happen to them, period. It was awful," said Woodiwiss, who witnessed it all unfold.

His loved ones are calling it senseless violence.

"I would have taken his spot a million times over. I loved that boy to death. That was supposed to be my husband, the father of my kids. Now knowing what happened I would have taken his place, he wouldn't let me, but I would. I would," said Woodiwiss.

Kane's mother, Michelle Nishimoto, remembers him as a boy with a larger-than-life personality.

"He went out of his way to make people smile," Michelle said. "He was a presence that could not be ignored."

He had a goofy, caring, contagious spirit and was a fierce protector of his family. Kane is survived by two brothers and a sister.

"I have my breakdowns. Then I have clarity. But there's something that will remind me, a thought will come into my head, or just an image of him. It will set me back into a tailspin again," said Michelle of her grief.

Michelle says there is some peace in knowing the man who allegedly took her son's life is now behind bars.

"Because he took a very good man from a lot of people. Who loved him very much and it's not fair," Michelle said through tears.

Kane's family is now clinging to 21 years of laughter, love and holding out for closure.

Dixon Police say no other suspects in the homicide investigation are outstanding.

A Vacaville local businesses, Judy's Wild Wrangler Saloon, will host a donation drive starting on Tuesday to raise money for Kane's celebration of life.