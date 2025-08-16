Man dies after fight in Dixon bar, person of interest sought

Police are searching for a person of interest after a 21-year-old man died after a fight at a bar in Dixon early Saturday morning.

Dixon police responded to Luke's Lounge around 2 a.m. for a report of a fight in the bar on North 1st Street.

Officers said they found a 21-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries to his torso. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Police identified a person of interest as 44-year-old Brian Sweeney. His location is unknown at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dixon Police Department.

The victim's identification has not been released.