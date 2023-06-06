District: Student hurt, taken to hospital after "altercation" at Encina High

ARDEN ARCADE – Two Arden Arcade-area schools are on a precautionary shelter-in-place after an "altercation" on campus that left one student hurt, authorities say.

San Juan Unified School District officials sent a message to families at Encina Preparatory High and Katherine Johnson Middle School late Tuesday morning, alerting them about the situation.

The altercation took place on the Encina High campus, the district says. Exactly what kind of altercation was not detailed.

Officials say the student hurt in the altercation has been taken to the hospital; no details about the student's condition has been shared.

All other students and staff are safe, the district says.

A precautionary shelter-in-place will remain in effect for the rest of the day. Both schools will also still be dismissed at their usual times, the district says, but families will need to pick their children up at the front of the campuses.

The district says they'll release more information about what exactly happened later Tuesday afternoon.