District: Group of students behind fake profile, threats made against Sutter Middle School

SACRAMENTO – An investigation has found that a small group of students has been behind the threats made against Sutter Middle School recently.

The Sacramento City Unified School District gave an update on their investigation into recent threats posted on social media that prompted a soft lockdown of the Sutter Middle School campus on Monday.

According to a message sent to families from the district on Thursday, an investigation with police determined that a "small group of students, including one from another school" were behind the threats.

It appears the students allegedly created fake social media accounts that impersonated another Sutter Middle School student. That fake account was the source of the threats made over the past several days.

"As I wrote to you earlier today, we take the safety of Sutter Middle School very seriously and anyone found to be making threats against our school will not be allowed to return to Sutter for the remainder of the year, in addition to any consequences they may face from law enforcement," the district wrote in the statement.

The threats were found to be not credible, authorities said.

Sacramento police said they still have detectives actively investigating the threats, though, and officers will be on campus as a visual presence.