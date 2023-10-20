Denver, L.A. police arrest Denver shooting suspect in California Denver, L.A. police arrest Denver shooting suspect in California 01:03

Keanna Rosenburgh, a juvenile female wanted by Denver police following a shooting outside a LoDo bar last month, was arrested Thursday morning in southern California.

Officers from the Denver Police Department's Fugitive Unit determined Rosenburgh was in Barstow, California, and arrested her with the help of Federal Bureau of Investigation's L.A. SWAT team and Desert Cities Safe Streets Task Force, as well as the Barstow Police Department.

She was caught after investigators conducted surveillance at her location, according to a press release from DPD.

The suspect wanted in the weekend shooting at 19th and Blake. Denver Police

Five people were injured by gunfire the night of Sept. 16 when a female fired into a line of people outside an establishment at 19th Street and Market Avenue. DPD stated the female suspect was denied entry to the bar, argued with security personnel, then turned around as she was leaving and fired multiple times in the direction of the club.

Rosenburgh was identified as the suspect five days later.

All the shooting victims survived their injuries.

PRESS RELEASE: Attempted Homicide Suspect Keanna Rosenburgh Arrested in California pic.twitter.com/otUj7b2eaS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 20, 2023

Rosenburgh is currently being held by California authorities on DPD's eight counts of attempted homicide. The Denver District Attorney's Office will have the final say in what charges Rosenburgh will face. It is not known how soon Rosenburgh will be brought back to Colorado for legal proceedings.