Watch CBS News
Local News

Del Paso Heights murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Del Paso Heights murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Del Paso Heights murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City 00:19

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man has been arrested in Oklahoma City, accused of shooting a man in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood late last year. 

snapshot-2023-03-20t222646-670.jpg

On December 20, 2022, at around 11:20 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Haywood Street for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Jacob Malik of Sacramento, with at least one gunshot wound. 

Officers performed life-saving measures on Malik. He was transported to the hospital but later died.

On Monday, the FBI and the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that on Sunday they arrested the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Simpson. 

Simpson will be extradited to Sacramento to face homicide charges.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.