Del Paso Heights murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man has been arrested in Oklahoma City, accused of shooting a man in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood late last year.

On December 20, 2022, at around 11:20 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Haywood Street for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Jacob Malik of Sacramento, with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Malik. He was transported to the hospital but later died.

On Monday, the FBI and the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that on Sunday they arrested the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Simpson.

Simpson will be extradited to Sacramento to face homicide charges.