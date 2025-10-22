Student fight at Del Campo High in Fair Oaks prompted shelter-in-place, school district says

A fight between two students prompted a shelter-in-place order at a Sacramento-area high school Wednesday morning, officials say.

The Del Campo High School campus in Fair Oaks started sheltering in place a little after 10 a.m. According to a message posted to the school's website, the order was lifted just after 10:30 a.m.

Officials with the San Juan Unified School District confirmed that the order was prompted by a fight between two students.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we appreciate the quick response from our staff and first responders in helping maintain a secure environment at Del Campo," district officials said in a statement.

First responders were called to the school due to the incident, the district stated.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one student was taken to the hospital, breathing and conscious, while the other student was taken to juvenile hall.

District officials stated they will be taking "appropriate disciplinary actions" against the students involved.

School activities have resumed as normal at Del Campo, the district stated.