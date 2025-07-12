Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto man dies, 5 others injured in suspected DUI crash in Stanislaus County

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A 22-year-old man died and five others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Stanislaus County Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Carpenter Road, south of Taylor Road. 

The CHP said a Honda sedan, driven by a 22-year-old from Modesto, was traveling north on Carpenter Road when officers said he turned left, crossing double yellow lines and into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. 

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital, where he later died, the CHP said. The driver of the Tahoe and four other people were taken to a hospital with major injuries, officers said. 

The CHP said DUI is believed to be a factor in the crash and that not all people were wearing their seatbelts. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.