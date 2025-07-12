Modesto man dies, 5 others injured in suspected DUI crash in Stanislaus County

A 22-year-old man died and five others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Stanislaus County Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Carpenter Road, south of Taylor Road.

The CHP said a Honda sedan, driven by a 22-year-old from Modesto, was traveling north on Carpenter Road when officers said he turned left, crossing double yellow lines and into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital, where he later died, the CHP said. The driver of the Tahoe and four other people were taken to a hospital with major injuries, officers said.

The CHP said DUI is believed to be a factor in the crash and that not all people were wearing their seatbelts.