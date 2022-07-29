"Not like other roadways": Deadly Highway 12 crash leads to calls for change in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA — There are calls for change after a head-on collision in Rio Vista left four dead and six hurt. Some people are calling Highway 12 a death trap.

Police tape still lines a stretch of Highway 12 in Rio Vista as a somber reminder to every passing car.

Rich Lynn grabbed his tools to add one more. He went straight to the site of Wednesday's deadly crash to leave four crosses — one for each of the victims who died when the driver in a Honda Accord veered off the road, over-corrected and then hit an SUV carrying a family of seven from Mexico on a vacation.

One of those seven died along with the three individuals in the other car.

"I don't know them personally, but they're people. They're human," said Lynn, who lives in the area. "And I wanted to put something out there so people know something really bad happened here."

Highway 12 has become known for bad things. The commuter route to the Bay Area has had 12 crashes this year along the stretch in Rio Vista and 80 crashes in Suisun City.

"The main thing is we need to improve the highway for safety," said Lynn, regarding what he'd like to see done about it.

Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer admits he hears everyone's concerns and doesn't deny a barrier would make the roadway safer.

"Right now, there are delineator markings that make noise and go thump when you drive over them but they don't stop the head-on collisions," he said.

But Mazer also has a warning to drivers.

"This is not like other roadways. This is one that has many dangers to itself and the only way you can truly prepare for it is to remain alert and keep your eye on the road," he said.

Lynn hopes his memorial is a life-saving reminder on the road.

"Let's drive a litte slower. Let's do something so that we don't have five, six or seven crosses out here," he said.

Rio Vista police have released the names of three of the people killed: 20-year-old Jordon Colvin, 19-year-old Erica Anderson and 19-year-old Lacey Conway, all Vacaville residents.