Authorities investigate deadly crash along Highway 99 in Sutter County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WILSON — A crash involving a big rig and a car turned deadly Monday night in Sutter County.

The California Highway Patrol said the major collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. along Highway 99 at Wilson Road in the small community of Wilson. The area north of Nicolaus and south of Yuba City.

Caltrans said vehicle were being detoured onto Highway 113 and it was unclear when the roadway would reopen.

At this time, it is unclear who or exactly how many people died in the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 11:14 PM

