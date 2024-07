SACRAMENTO – Lanes on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento are blocked due to a deadly crash Monday morning.

The scene is near the 43rd Avenue offramp.

Traffic backing up on I-5 due to the crash. Caltrans

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears only one vehicle was involved.

Several southbound lands are blocked just north of Seamas Avenue due to the crash. No estimated time of opening has been given.