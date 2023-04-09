Watch CBS News
At least 1 dead in Hwy. 65 crash in Roseville

By Cameron Glenn

CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY - At least one person is dead in Roseville after a major crash. 

According to CHP's Auburn office, at least one person has died in "major injury collision" on southbound Highway 65 at Pleasant Grove Boulevard

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area.

There is no estimated time when the highway will reopen. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 7:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

