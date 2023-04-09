At least 1 dead in Hwy. 65 crash in Roseville
PLACER COUNTY - At least one person is dead in Roseville after a major crash.
According to CHP's Auburn office, at least one person has died in "major injury collision" on southbound Highway 65 at Pleasant Grove Boulevard
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area.
There is no estimated time when the highway will reopen.
