Dead body found inside moving truck in Rio Linda

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

RIO LINDA — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a moving truck in Rio Linda, authorities said Sunday.

The discovery was made along I Street.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is being investigated as a suspicious death, though, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

A cause of death was not yet known.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 5:38 PM

