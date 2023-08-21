Dead body found inside moving truck in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a moving truck in Rio Linda, authorities said Sunday.
The discovery was made along I Street.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is being investigated as a suspicious death, though, homicide detectives were called to the scene.
A cause of death was not yet known.
CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
