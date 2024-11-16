De'Aaron Fox scores 49 points day after franchise-record performance to lead Kings to 121-117 over Jazz

After scoring 60 points in a losing effort the night before, De'Aaron Fox scored 49 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Fox went 16 of 30 from the field and made 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and he also added nine assists and two steals. Fox now has the most points over a two-game span in franchise history, surpassing DeMarcus Cousins.

Kevin Huerter had 18 points, and Trey Lyles added 17 points for the Kings.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Collin Sexton added 18 points and Keyonte George scored 19 points for the Jazz.

DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis were sidelined for Sacramento, and Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler did not play for the Jazz.

The Kings led 62-50 late in the second quarter and held on for a 64-63 margin at the half.

The Jazz opened up the third quarter with a 10-3 run. They bumped their margin up to 89-78 on a layup by Isaiah Collier before ending the frame with a 94-90 lead.

The Kings came back in the fourth to take a 118-116 lead on a Jordan McLaughlin 3-pointer with a minute left to play. After Fox made one free and missed the next two with 13 seconds left to play, Clarkson was and made one free throw before the Jazz was called for a lane violation. Fox made the last two free throws to seal the victory.

Takeaways

Jazz: Five players had 16 or more points.

Kings: Fox made his first seven shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter. By halftime, he had 26 points.

Key moment

The Kings trailed 89-78 in the third quarter but came back in the fourth to take a 118-116 lead on a Jordan McLaughlin 3-pointer with a minute left to play.

Key stat

The Kings made 19 of 41 shots (46.3%) from 3-point range.

Up next

The Kings host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, while the Jazz continue its 5-game trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.