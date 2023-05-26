Davis police investigates indecent exposures following voyeurism incidents

DAVIS – While the community tries to heal from the recent serial killings, police say they have received reports of indecent exposures following a string of voyeurism incidents.

Is the same person behind these acts? The Davis Police Department said it is not clear at the moment.

"As women, we're always a little bit more vigilant, no matter the circumstances," Carol Youmans said.

On the evening of May 11, a woman told investigators she found a man wearing a hoodie who was exposed while fondling himself outside her home on the 2400 block of Sycamore Lane. The caller described the man as having light complexion in his late 20s, 5'8" tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Forward nine days later near Catalina Drive, police said another woman on a walk with her dog saw a man on a bench who had one hand on his phone and the other on his genitals.

The man is described as a 20 to 22-year-old, tan-complected male, 5'7" to 5'9" tall, with brown medium-length curly hair and an average build, according to police.

Women living nearby told CBS13 they are increasing their awareness.

"I'm trying to ramp up my security in my own sort of way by buying a camera," said UC Davis student Palvir Sihota.

A while back, a few UC Davis female roommates installed a camera surveillance system.

In April, CBS13 reported how the students claimed a voyeur repeatedly tried to look into their house for months.

One evening, he was caught off guard and had not realized they installed cameras around the house and tried to hide his face.

The quaint, collegiate town is already dealing with so much following the arrest of a suspected serial killer.

"Me personally, I feel fine going out at night if I'm with friends and all that but I know like a lot of people are still really worried and tend to stay inside to be safer," said Catherine Tran, a college student.

While on a walk near Catalina Drive, Youmans reflected the terror the serial killings brought on the community.

"Of course, everybody says it can't happen here, but the truth is it could happen anywhere," she said.

A sense of security is shattered for some as they contemplate whether they will move.

In the meantime, Sihota said she hopes residents will come forward with more information on the suspicious behavior the same way they did during the deadly stabbings.

"I do love this place," Sihota said. "It's so nice and most of the time it's pretty quiet."