Davis police investigating 2 incidents of indecent exposure

DAVIS - Police in Davis are investigating two incidents of indecent exposure that happened over the last two weeks.

According to a statement issued Thursday by the Davis Police Department, on May 11 just before 10 p.m., police were contacted about a man male who was exposing and fondling himself outside of an apartment in the 2400 block of Sycamore Lane.

A female resident said she noticed a hooded figure at her front door. She looked out of the front window to see a light-complected male in his late 20s, 5'8" tall, about 150 pounds, and wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants. She said the man was exposing his genitals and fondling himself. The female said she became scared and called the police to report the incident. Police officers arrived at the residence and searched the area but weren't able to find the suspect.

Then, on Saturday, May 11 around noon, a female was walking her dog on the bike path south of Catalina Drive in Davis when she saw a young man sitting on a bench with a phone in one hand and his exposed genitals in the other. The female said she yelled at the man who didn't attempt to cover himself. The female left the area and notified the police. She contacted the police who, again, were not able to find the man.

He is described as 20 to 22 years old, tan-complected 5'7" to 5'9" tall, with brown medium-length curly hair and an average build.

Police say they don't know if the two incidents are related to incidents of peeping that happened in the 700 block of Sycamore Lane over the last several months.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Davis Police Department at (530) 747-5400 or by dialing 911.