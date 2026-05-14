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Mountain lion sighting reported in Davis, residents urged to be on alert

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Davis residents are being urged to be on alert after a possible mountain lion was spotted on the outskirts of town.

According to the Davis Police Department, the sighting was reported Wednesday evening near Kestrel Place and the nearby bike path in the North Davis area.

While mountain lions are known to usually try and avoid human contact, Davis residents are being urged to stay alert – especially during evening and early morning hours.

Residents are also being urged to keep their children and pets close by.

Police say the sighting was reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Mountain lion sightings are relatively rare in the lower Sacramento Valley, but not completely unheard of.

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