Bear sighting reported at UC Davis campus

A young bear appears to be roaming the UC Davis campus Friday morning, prompting an alert from school officials.

In a WarnMe notification sent out just after midnight, UC Davis police said they were investigating reports of a bear sighting on campus.

Videos posted to social media show a juvenile bear walking around the western edge of campus.

UC Davis police are urging anyone who sees the bear not to approach it and to call authorities instead.

While rare, it would not be the first time in recent memory that a bear has been spotted near UC Davis. In 2019, a young bear that had apparently trekked from the hills near Vacaville was tranquilized on campus.