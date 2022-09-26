Watch CBS News
Local News

Davis High's homecoming dance postponed due to bats in the gym

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Bats put Davis High homecoming on hold
Bats put Davis High homecoming on hold 00:29

DAVIS – The homecoming dance at Davis Senior High School was put on hold last week because of an unwelcome visitor.

According to the school district, bats were seen in the gym where the dance was scheduled to be held.

Yolo County Animal Control and other bat abatement specialists were consulted, but the district says they wouldn't have been able to remove the bats – who were in the high rafters – in time for the dance.

Exactly how many bats are in the gym is unclear.

The district says they will reschedule the dance as soon as possible.

Bats remain a cause of concern due to being the leading rabies vector for humans in the US, according to the CDC. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.