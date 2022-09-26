Davis High's homecoming dance postponed due to bats in the gym

DAVIS – The homecoming dance at Davis Senior High School was put on hold last week because of an unwelcome visitor.

According to the school district, bats were seen in the gym where the dance was scheduled to be held.

Yolo County Animal Control and other bat abatement specialists were consulted, but the district says they wouldn't have been able to remove the bats – who were in the high rafters – in time for the dance.

Exactly how many bats are in the gym is unclear.

The district says they will reschedule the dance as soon as possible.

Bats remain a cause of concern due to being the leading rabies vector for humans in the US, according to the CDC.