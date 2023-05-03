From college classes to citywide events, Davis community heads home before dark amid stabbing spree

DAVIS — Three stabbings in less than a week in the city of Davis is a crime spree that's unprecedented. Citywide, the stabbings have been felt by many.

"Too close to home" is how several UC Davis students describe the crime spree. All three stabbings happened not far from campus—one took the life of fellow student Karim Abou-Najm, 20.

"And then last night when we found out about the third. It was kind of like 'Wow, this is a pattern. Something serious is happening here in Davis,' " senior Sarah Gardner said Tuesday,

"Going through the shock of 'Wow, there might be a serial killer in Davis,' " agreed Aubrey Hart. "It just doesn't fit the demographic of the town at all."

On the college campus, changes include running Safe Ride shuttles for extended hours, now from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. to offer a safe ride to all students.

Students say they're taking precautions of their own as they left campus early Tuesday.

"For me, I really like taking walks. I just haven't, no going out at night," said sophomore Olivia Shen.

"We made sure we are using a buddy system and locking our doors extra hard, putting a chair under the doorknob at night," said Hart.

UC Davis leaders put the spotlight on student safety at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"Every class that ends after 6 p.m. will be taught remotely and that will be on an ongoing basis indefinitely," announced Chancellor Gary May.

Citywide, even without a curfew or a shelter-in-place order, much of Davis is shutting down early.

Woodstock's Pizza announced it will be closing at 9 p.m. for the safety of its staff until further notice. Even the Davis Farmer's Market was called off Wednesday.

"I didn't want people to want to come to the market, hang around, stay there when things seem to be escalating at this point," Randii Macnear told CBS13, saying the market will go on as scheduled Saturday afternoon with an increased police presence.

Cancellations are striking out Davis Little League, too.

"It does get pretty dark here once the lights get shut off," said mom Allie Snyder.

Parents say they are grateful the league decided all 7:30 p.m. games have been scrapped through the weekend to get families home before dark.

"I just hope they can figure it out as soon as possible before someone else gets hurt," said Snyder of the ongoing stabbing investigations.

The entire community remains on edge, hoping once again for a sense of security in Davis.

"I think what would make me feel better is if they catch the perpetrator," said Shen.