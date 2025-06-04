Watch CBS News
Davis police arrest suspect in bike path robbery

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A suspect is under arrest by police after an assault and robbery that happened in a Davis neighborhood.

Davis police say officers responded to a bike path near Fifth and San Sebastian streets back on March 31 to investigate a reported assault. The victim told officers that he had just gotten off the bus and was walking to work when someone attacked him.

The 65-year-old man was hit in the face and robbed of his wallet, police say. Officers also noted that the victim had a diagnosed intellectual disability.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old West Sacramento resident Cornelio Ramon Sanchez.

An arrest warrant was issued against Sanchez and he was taken into custody on May 31, police say.

Sanchez is now facing charges of robbery, false imprisonment, and elder/dependent abuse.  

