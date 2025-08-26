Lanes blocked on eastbound I-80 in Davis after deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash along Interstate 80 in Davis early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway, in between Richards and Mace boulevards.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles – including a motorcyclist – were involved.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that the motorcyclist was killed in the crash. No other details about the person who died have been released at this time.

All lanes of eastbound I-80 through Davis were closed for a time. One lane reopened a little before 6 a.m., but two lanes still remain blocked.

Drivers looking to avoid the backup may want to consider taking northbound Highway 113 to Woodland, then taking southbound Interstate 5 to Sacramento.