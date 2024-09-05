Davis creates new position to oversee downtown cleanliness after social media buzz

DAVIS – Some residents in Davis feel that downtown isn't quite how it used to be. They're calling it dirty and the City of Davis heard them loud and clear, creating a new position to oversee downtown cleanliness.

"Downtown Davis, if you've been here, is within a court area so we want to show people that we are making a concerted effort," said City of Davis Community Engagement Director Jenny Tan.

The City of Davis also has a clean-up event planned for Friday morning. It's been in the works for weeks. The city, its partners and volunteers will be out picking up trash and power washing the sidewalks.

"I feel like I don't look at the sidewalk that often but now that I'm looking at it, it is dirty. But I grew up in Berkeley and the sidewalks are lowkey way worse," said UC Davis student Isaiah Phillips.

The city says they're aware of circulating posts online and are addressing concerns by implementing a position specific to downtown cleanliness.

"Because we understand that is a priority. We know there are some concerns bubbling up in our community. This person will sort of oversee the maintenance activities," said Tan.

UC Davis students CBS13 spoke with say the trash will get worse when school starts back up.

The city says they've collected 40,000 gallons of trash within the last year.

"Events like this show that we have to leverage all our resources, all of our partners. And that it really takes all of us to keep our public spaces cleaned and maintained," said Tan.

"Having people get together and donate their time like that, that's a big thing. That's wonderful," said Davis resident Steve Kaltenbach.

The city says the clean-up event takes place multiple times per year. Friday's Make Davis Sparkle event will kick off at 7 a.m. at E Street Plaza.