Davis bakery strives to make government, policy accessible to all

DAVIS — For one Davis woman, casting a ballot starts with baked goods. It's a legislative lesson that leaves a smile on your face.

"Part of why I wanted to start this is to educate people on how to get involved with government," said Sydney Schlinger, the owner of Capitol Cakery.

Schlinger has a recipe for success. After serving her constituency for then-Senator Kamala Harris on Capitol Hill, she realized that "a lot of people don't know how government even works."

So she took her political perspective and passion and put them to work, coming up with what some thought was a half-baked business plan.

"A lot of people were like, 'That doesn't make sense. Those aren't related,' " she said.

This bipartisan baker created Capitol Cakery, naming each of her sweet treats after politicians from the left and right.

"They are either folks I have met or worked with or know something a little bit about," Schlinger said.

There's the Kamala Harris peanut butter cookie, the Steve Scalise, the Doris Matsui salted caramel tart, and the most expensive: the Bernie Sanders — $37 a dozen.

"As much as people like to make fun of the independent on the menu, he is my best seller right now," Schlinger said.

There are cakes, pies and cupcakes — each recipe approved by a county health inspector.

"He checks and makes sure there are no prohibited ingredients and that everything is shelf stable, and then he approves or denies the recipe, so unfortunately, I have had a few denied," Schlinger said.

That's right. They were vetoed.

It's all about reaching across the aisle — a cookie consensus with a little lesson.

So if politics leaves a bad taste in your mouth, set bias aside and take a bite. If you elect not to, well that's just the way the cookie crumbles.

At Capitol Cakery's website, you can find links to register to vote or check your voter status. Also included is contact info for local elected officials so people can voice their opinions.