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Man stabbed in Downtown Davis shows up to hospital with multiple wounds

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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An investigation is underway in Davis after a man showed up to the hospital with multiple stab wounds Sunday morning, police said.

The Davis Police Department said it responded to Sutter Davis Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after hospital staff reported a 22-year-old man had arrived at the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.

Officers determined the scene happened on the 700 block of 3rd Street, between F and G streets, in downtown. 

The man was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. 

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