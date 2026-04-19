Man stabbed in Downtown Davis shows up to hospital with multiple wounds

An investigation is underway in Davis after a man showed up to the hospital with multiple stab wounds Sunday morning, police said.

The Davis Police Department said it responded to Sutter Davis Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after hospital staff reported a 22-year-old man had arrived at the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.

Officers determined the scene happened on the 700 block of 3rd Street, between F and G streets, in downtown.

The man was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.