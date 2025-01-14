Sacramento's Dance Gavin Dance announce new headlining "Return of the Robot" tour

SACRAMENTO – One of Sacramento's homegrown bands has announced a new headlining tour across North America in 2025.

Dance Gavin Dance revealed the dates for their "Return of the Robot" tour on Tuesday.

It will be the band's first headlining tour since the "Jackpot Juicer" run that started in 2023.

The new tour will kick off May 23 in Philadelphia, but it won't be until June 27 that Dance Gavin Dance come back to Northern California for a date at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland.

Special guests for the new tour include The Home Team, See You Space Cowboy, and Dwellings on all currently scheduled dates.

Dance Gavin Dance's 11th album is expected to be released sometime in mid-2025.

See the full "Return of the Robor" tour schedule below:

Fri May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat May 24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sun May 25 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Tue May 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Thu May 29 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sat May 31 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Jun 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Jun 03 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Wed Jun 04 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Fri Jun 06 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium

Sat Jun 07 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Sun Jun 08 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon Jun 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Jun 13 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Sat Jun 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sun Jun 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Tue Jun 17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Thu Jun 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Fri Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sat Jun 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Mon Jun 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Tue Jun 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Wed Jun 25 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Fri Jun 27 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat Jun 28 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sun Jun 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA