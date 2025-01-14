Sacramento's Dance Gavin Dance announce new headlining "Return of the Robot" tour
SACRAMENTO – One of Sacramento's homegrown bands has announced a new headlining tour across North America in 2025.
Dance Gavin Dance revealed the dates for their "Return of the Robot" tour on Tuesday.
It will be the band's first headlining tour since the "Jackpot Juicer" run that started in 2023.
The new tour will kick off May 23 in Philadelphia, but it won't be until June 27 that Dance Gavin Dance come back to Northern California for a date at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland.
Special guests for the new tour include The Home Team, See You Space Cowboy, and Dwellings on all currently scheduled dates.
Dance Gavin Dance's 11th album is expected to be released sometime in mid-2025.
See the full "Return of the Robor" tour schedule below:
Fri May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sat May 24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sun May 25 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
Tue May 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Thu May 29 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sat May 31 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Jun 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Tue Jun 03 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Wed Jun 04 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Fri Jun 06 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium
Sat Jun 07 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Sun Jun 08 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Mon Jun 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Jun 13 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sat Jun 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sun Jun 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Tue Jun 17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Thu Jun 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
Fri Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sat Jun 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Mon Jun 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)
Tue Jun 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Wed Jun 25 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Fri Jun 27 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat Jun 28 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sun Jun 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA