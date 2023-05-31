Criminal case against PG&E in the deadly 2020 Zogg Fire dismissed

SHASTA COUNTY -- A judge in Shasta County has dismissed the criminal case against PG&E in the deadly 2020 Zogg Fire.

The Shasta County District Attorney charged PG&E with involuntary manslaughter, accusing the company of being negligent in its maintenance of power lines.

The fire, which burned more than 200 structure and 56,000 acres near Redding, killed four people. It was caused when a tree fell on energized conductors that were owned and operated by PG&E.

PG&E agreed with Cal Fire's conclusion that power lines started the fire, but the company argued it didn't violate regulations and committed no crimes.

A judge agreed and dismissed all charges.