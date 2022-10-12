UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes

UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.

The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved.

"It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.

The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds.

"They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.

The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area.

"The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug Voska.

The burglary occurred while the person inside the room was sleeping. The suspect took off with shoes, food, and an iPad.

Police released a video of the second incident: a commercial burglary of a campus housing mailroom. Suspects can be seen rifling through boxes before walking out with their hands full.

"I mean it's crazy how just something someone can just easily get into the door of the mailroom. There has to be some security guards at least," Says Pulanco.

Voska says the third incident was different. Suspects broke into a number of vehicles even hot wiring a car.

"We usually get those notifications to our emails," says Pulanco.

UC Davis has alerted students. The Clery Act of 1990 requires California colleges to record crime on campus and alert students immediately.

UC Davis police are asking anyone with information to come forward. In the meantime, police are increasing patrols in the area. The police department is in the process of hiring 18 new security officers who will be assigned to on-campus buildings.