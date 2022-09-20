Crews repairing sinkhole that opened up in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a sinkhole that opened up in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard.

Exactly what caused the sinkhole is unclear, but it did appear after Monday's thunderstorms that brought short periods of significant rain.

Crews are now at the scene to repair the sinkhole.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.