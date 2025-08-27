Truck crashes down dangerous Northern California river canyon, lands upright

A delivery truck somehow landed upright in a crash off a perilous far Northern California highway near Crescent City this week.

California Highway Patrol said, a little after noon Tuesday, a box truck with Frito Lay branding on it went off the side of U.S. 199 near milepost marker 8.49 between Hiouchi and Gasquet.

The truck fell about 150 feet down the embankment, coming to a rest just before going into the Smith River.

The embankment on which the box truck plummeted. CHP

Somehow, the truck landed upright. The driver – a Crescent City resident – reported just minor injuries, CHP said.

With the crash scene being difficult to access, efforts to retrieve the truck were expected to continue into Wednesday. CHP warned drivers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes along U.S. 199 as crews recover the vehicle.

CHP is still investigating what exactly led up to the truck crashing off the freeway.

Somehow, the box truck landed upright and barely scathed. CHP

U.S. 199 is one of Crescent City's two major highways. For much of the route east of Crescent City, including where the crash took place, the highway follows the Smith River.

Crescent City is located at the northern tip of California, about 20 miles south of the Oregon border.