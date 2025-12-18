Watch CBS News
Crescent City fireworks arrest tied to investigation into deadly Esparto explosion

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

An arrest was made in Crescent City as law enforcement officers continue to investigate the deadly Esparto fireworks warehouse explosion

The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office says, back on Dec. 12, deputies and the Yolo County District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Bureau served a search warrant to a home on Calaveras Street in Crescent City.

Detectives say the warrant stemmed from the ongoing investigation into the Esparto explosion, which left seven people dead.

Authorities say the Crescent City search uncovered more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks.

crescent-city-fireworks-arrest.jpg
The fireworks found during the Crescent City raid. Del Norte County Sheriff's Office

Ronald Botelho III was arrested during the search warrant and faces multiple felony charges, including possession of destructive devices and explosives, child endangerment, and intent to manufacture destructive devices. He was also booked on misdemeanor charges related to explosives, illegal fireworks, and firearm violations.

Del Norte County officials did not state exactly how the investigation is related to the Esparto explosion.

The investigation into the Esparto explosion has resulted in a number of raids and arrests across California, including in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

