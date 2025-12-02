Several injured in Stockton after vehicle leaves Highway 4 and crashes onto city street

A crash in Stockton left several people injured when a vehicle left the highway and landed on a city street, the California Highway Patrol said.

Stockton police said that around 5:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Highway 4 in Stockton when it left the roadway and landed on East Washington Street.

Stockton Police said three adults were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police have not said how the three people were involved in the crash and have not confirmed the extent of their injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.